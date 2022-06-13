Toby Keith Wisconsin State Fair concert canceled

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, June 13 that the Toby Keith concert scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 4 at the State Fair Main Stage is canceled due to Toby Keith’s cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday afternoon, Keith released a statement on social media. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," wrote Keith. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Wisconsin State Fair officials shared in a statement, "Our hearts go out to Toby, his family, and his dedicated fans. During this difficult time, Toby Keith and his team have made the decision to focus on his health; therefore, he will not be performing his Wisconsin State Fair show."

Tickets purchased through Etix, the official ticket provider of Wisconsin State Fair, will be automatically refunded in the coming days. Individuals who purchased tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office using cash may visit the Ticket Office to receive their refund Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to receive a refund. Additionally, ticket holders who paid cash must bring original tickets and your ID complete the refund process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Information on Main Stage entertainment for August 4 will be announced soon.