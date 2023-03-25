TJ Maxx handbags, fragrances stolen; Menomonee Falls PD seeks thief

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who they say stole handbags and fragrances from TJ Maxx on March 2.

Police said the woman went into the store on Falls Parkway and removed anti-theft devices from several handbags. She then put the fragrances in the handbags and left without making any attempt to pay.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $1,146.81.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Schwechel.

To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.



