Save money, be save: Tips for energy-efficient decorating

Brighten up your holiday with energy-efficient lights:

Whether you’re channeling Clark Griswold from the movie “Christmas Vacation” or planning something a little simpler, these easy tips will help you get in the holiday spirit without overloading your outlets … or your energy bill.

Make a list and check it twice. Use the holiday lighting cost calculator on our website to compare your options this season and get an idea of what to expect on your energy bill.

Hanging 25,000 twinkle lights? Switch to LEDs. They’ll last longer and use less energy compared to incandescent lights.

Take back some time for yourself. Put your holiday lights on a timer. That way, there’s no risk you’ll forget to turn them off when you go to bed and accidentally leave them on all night long.

Light up that inflatable snowman. Change the lightbulb inside inflatable decorations to an LED bulb, and remember, the motor that keeps those holiday decorations inflated and jolly could also increase your energy costs.

Save money when you deck the halls. While you’re outside decorating, take the time to replace all of your outdoor lightbulbs with LEDs, including your porch and garage lights.

Be safe. Don’t overload your outlets or string too many lights together. Make sure to inspect your strands of lights and throw away any that are damaged.

For more energy efficiency tips, visit our website.