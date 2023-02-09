Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store.

When Walmart leaves, the Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tom Lukojo has lived across from his neighborhood grocery store for two decades and is now saying goodbye.

Tom Lukojo

"Actually, it's going to impact the neighborhood," said Lukojo. "Most of the people around depend on the Walmart here."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After Walmart, the nearest grocery store is about three and a half miles away. Lukojo said many of his neighbors don't have cars. This kind of situation could create a food desert.

Hunger Task Force Director Sherrie Tussler

"The USDA defines a food desert as a space where you have to go more than a mile to access fresh and healthy foods," said Hunger Task Force Director Sherrie Tussler.

Tussler said there are 20 food deserts in Milwaukee County.

"What happens is those communities continue to decline in terms of access to not just foods, but goods and services like bus lines," said Tussler.

Alderman Mark Chambers Jr.

Alderman Mark Chambers Jr.'s district borders Silver Spring Walmart, and he's worried other stores in Timmerman Plaza will leave when Walmart shuts its doors.

"I would like there to be another grocery store. I know that when that Walmart came in, they pushed out Pick N Save," said Chambers. "I'd be very open to Pick N Save moving back over there."

Walmart said employees at this location are eligible for transfer to another store.

Silver Spring Walmart Supercenter

A company spokeswoman tells FOX6 News that the store on Milwaukee's northwest side will permanently close Friday, March. 10.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our west Silver Spring Drive location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com."