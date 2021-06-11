Plane landing issues at Timmerman Airport, no injuries

article

Timmerman Airport was closed Friday morning, June 11 after a plane experienced issues upon landing.

A Timmerman spokesperson said the small private plane landed around 7 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a plane leaning forward on its nose.

No one was hurt, the spokesperson said, and operations were not interrupted at Mitchell International Airport.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.