Expand / Collapse search

Plane landing issues at Timmerman Airport, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Private plane on its nose at Timmerman Airport on June 11, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - Timmerman Airport was closed Friday morning, June 11 after a plane experienced issues upon landing.

A Timmerman spokesperson said the small private plane landed around 7 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a plane leaning forward on its nose.

No one was hurt, the spokesperson said, and operations were not interrupted at Mitchell International Airport. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police go green

Hybrid fleet vehicles introduced by the Milwaukee Police Department Friday.