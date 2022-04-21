Timber Lane Studio in Wales

If you like to shop for art from local and national artists or take part in creative workshops, there’s a new studio and gallery in Wales
If you love getting crafty, or even just have an interest in learning something new, there’s a new art studio in Wales that can help. Brhett is at Timber Lane Studio and Gallery previewing some of the studio’s artist-designed workshops.
Copper artist, Kami Strunsee, founded Timber Lane Studio in 2015
Brhett is in Wales learning different techniques of making a feather out of copper.