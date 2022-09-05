Tiffany Haddish breaks silence after being sued for child sex abuse: 'It wasn't funny at all'

article

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence on the child sexual abuse claims made against her in a recent lawsuit.

Haddish shared a statement on Instagram on Monday morning.

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now."

The "Girls Trip" actress revealed she couldn't talk about the allegations in detail because the legal case is ongoing.

The lawsuit states that Haddish and comedian Aries Spears convinced a 14-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy to film sexually suggestive video sketches starting in 2013. The brother and sister alleged one was titled "Through a Pedophile's Eyes" and was uploaded to "Funny or Die." The sketch was reportedly removed in 2018.

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," Haddish added.

The brother and sister are only identified as "Jane Doe" and "John Doe" in the filing.

In one alleged video, the two kids were instructed by Haddish to start "moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate [a] sandwich [from opposite ends] in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio," the filing claims.

"Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning," it said.

The skit "Through a Pedophile's Eyes," which was filmed in 2014, "shows Spears lusting over the 7-year-old child and molesting him throughout the video."

"Haddish was present during the filming of the entire video and aided, abetted, and watched Spears sexually molest a child," according to the lawsuit.

The two comedians are accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gross negligence, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish is additionally accused of breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision/failure to warn and constructive fraud.

Haddish's lawyer Andrew Brettler called the accusations "bogus claims."

The plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, "has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," the actress’ lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

Spears’ attorney told the New York Post: "He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown."

