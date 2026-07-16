Tiefenthaler Park shots fired incident, homes struck by gunfire

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The Brief Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident at Tiefenthaler Park on Thursday afternoon, July 16. Several gun casings were covered in the area. Some nearby homes were also struck by gunfire.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots-fired incident at Tiefenthaler Park in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, July 16.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at Tiefenthaler Park at about 4:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Responding deputies found several gun casings in the area. Per the reporting caller, it was reported that about 20 shots were fired. There have been no reports of victims. However, a few homeowners in the area did say their houses were struck by gunfire.

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Deputies and detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and maintaining security of the scene. To ensure public safety and preserve evidence, a large portion of the park is cordoned off, and the park will remain closed over the next 2–3 hours.

No descriptions of suspects are available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee County Dispatch Center at 414 278-4788 or Anonymous tips can be given at Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS (8477) or the Atlas 1 app.