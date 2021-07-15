Expand / Collapse search

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Associated Press
article

9th Avenue in Oshkosh. Courtesy: WLUK/Justin Steinbrinck

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin has caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel.

Meteorologists said thunderstorms produced more than 6 inches of rain near Manitowoc overnight Wednesday. A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for Calumet, Manitowoc and eastern Winnebago counties expired on Thursday morning.

In Oshkosh some street were flooded and impassable. Some residential basements filled with water.

9th Avenue in Oshkosh. Courtesy: WLUK/Justin Steinbrinck

Valders Fire Rescue says the village is experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning with manhole covers popping up.

"Please do not drive through any standing water and avoid the areas until the water recedes," village leaders posted on the community's Facebook page.

We Energies reported several thousand customers were without power Thursday morning.

