Three rescued, one missing after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan

A man was still missing on Saturday night after a boat capsized on Lake Michigan near East Chicago.

Two other boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard and one was pulled from the lake by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard was still out searching for the missing man, believed to be in his late teens, as of Saturday night.

A witness told Fox 32 News that he had warned the boaters that Lake Michigan was too rough to go out, but they went anyway.

Two of the rescued boaters are being treated for hypothermia and the third is in critical condition.

The air temperature was in the mid-80s on Saturday, but the water temperature in Lake Michigan hovered around 50 degrees.



