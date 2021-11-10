Expand / Collapse search

Threat at Milwaukee's US Bank tower, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a threat that occurred at the US Bank building on E. Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Officials say shortly after 11 a.m., the suspect entered the business and made threats that caused the employees to fear for their safety. The suspect, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. 

For precautionary measures, the Hazardous Devices Unit responded to evaluate a bag belonging to the suspect. It was determined the suspect was not in possession of any weapons or explosives. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

