Thompson Strawberry Farm offers more than just strawberries

Thompson Strawberry Farm in Kenosha County

Known for strawberries, it's actually raspberry season at Thompson Strawberry Farm.

BRISTOL, Wis. - The raspberry season kicks off Wednesday at Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol. 

FOX6's Brian Kramp got the lowdown on all the possibilities: Raspberries, sunflower fields and pumpkin picking — all to get you into the fall spirit!

Sunflower field at Thompson Strawberry Farm

This spring, in an attempt to brighten a difficult year, the Thompson's planted over 2 million sunflower seeds at their farm.

Pumpkin picking at Thompson Strawberry Farm

The home of the $80 carload of pumpkins is ready to help you get you into the fall spirit.