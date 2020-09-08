Thompson Strawberry Farm offers more than just strawberries

Thompson Strawberry Farm in Kenosha County
Known for strawberries, it's actually raspberry season at Thompson Strawberry Farm.
BRISTOL, Wis. - The raspberry season kicks off Wednesday at Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol.
FOX6's Brian Kramp got the lowdown on all the possibilities: Raspberries, sunflower fields and pumpkin picking — all to get you into the fall spirit!
Sunflower field at Thompson Strawberry Farm
This spring, in an attempt to brighten a difficult year, the Thompson's planted over 2 million sunflower seeds at their farm.
Pumpkin picking at Thompson Strawberry Farm
The home of the $80 carload of pumpkins is ready to help you get you into the fall spirit.