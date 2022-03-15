Expand / Collapse search

Thomas Rhett to headline Summerfest on July 9

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Thomas Rhett, with a special guest to be announced, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Summerfest’s last day, Saturday, July 9.

Tickets for Thomas Rhett go on sale on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, in addition to in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest.

The countdown is on - only 100 days to Summerfest 2022, which will take place over three weekends (Thursdays – Saturdays) June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

