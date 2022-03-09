Thomas More High school appeals, gets team back on basketball court

St. Thomas More High School in Milwaukee went to court on Wednesday, March 9 – fighting to get its team back on the basketball court – and the school is getting that chance.

On Wednesday evening, a Milwaukee County judge sided with Thomas More basketball players and granted a temporary restraining order. That means Thomas More will get to play – and no other WIAA games impacted by this game can be played.

What led to this court appearance

After a fight last Friday, March 4, Thomas More's players were ejected and suspended for a Saturday night playoff game against Brown Deer. Brown Deer advanced when Thomas More forfeited Saturday. Now, Brown Deer is just hours from tip-off against Dominican – and Thomas More players and coaches are in a Milwaukee County courtroom asking for a temporary restraining order to stop Wednesday night's game.

With 44 seconds left in Friday's regional playoff game between two Milwaukee schools, Thomas More was beating Fuller Collegiate Academy, 82-52. But then it appears a Thomas More and Fuller player traded pushes – and then there was more. .

"I can’t think of what our players should have done differently, knowing what was happening," said John Hoch, St. Thomas More President and basketball coach.

The lead official's game report said, "With both benches being cleared, all players would have been given a flagrant technical foul for fighting."

"I went frame through frame of every video that we saw, and not one of the Thomas More players threw a punch," Hoch said.

The National Association of Sports Officials, based in Racine, defends the referees.

"It was so overwhelming the number of people who got involved, and kept coming, I even think you had a couple mothers out there trying to get their kids out of the way – and all of this is going on and you’re one of three people standing there," said Barry Mano of the National Association of Sports Officials. "And things are not good. What would we expect this crew to do? Try to sort out who did what to whom? I mean, really?"

Thomas More took the WIAA to court for suspending all of their players.

"Five of our players were actually on the court playing. So I don’t know how you could leave the bench to go on to the court. We had one player that was home sick, and he was ejected," Hoch said.

"Going and trying to get the courts to intercede in these types of decisions by referees is something that is going to be going to a very bad place if this starts to happen. When people are unhappy with what a referee does, it could just be a normal judgment call," Mano said.

The WIAA said, "Courts are no place for reviewing the game-time calls of sports officials" – and that their rules do not allow appeals during tournaments.