This is not your average tuna sandwich! See how to make a baked tuna melt

This is not your average tuna sandwich. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make her baked tuna melt.

Baked Tuna Melt

Ingredients:

2 cans (5 ounces each) albacore tuna packed in water, drained well and flaked

1/4 cup finely diced celery

1/4 cup finely diced red pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

Juice from half a lemon

2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 loaf crusty French Bread, sliced in half

A few tomato slices

1 to 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or a few slices cheddar, American, Swiss or Provolone cheese

Directions:

Mix first 7 ingredients together with 2 tablespoons mayo. Add more mayo if the mixture seems to dry. Pull a little of the inside of both pieces of bread out. Spoon the tuna mixture into one half of the bread. Top with cheese and sliced tomatoes.

Place the other piece of bread on top. Wrap the whole thing in foil and bake on a cookie sheet in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve.