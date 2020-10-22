Third Wisconsin DOC inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

article

A third Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate has died of COVID-19 complications, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution inmate was identified as a 56-year-old male who became ill and was brought to a hospital for treatment, where he died. The medical examiner's office listed the cause of death as COVID-19 pneumonia and Type 2 diabetes and obesity as contributing factors.

A colation of people continue to gather outside the Governor's Mansion, urging him to release certain inmates from some of the state's prisons to help with social distancing.

"People who are incarcerated did not get sentenced to death," Jan Gilbert, whose son is incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institution, said.

The first two DOC inmates to die after contracting COVID-19 were housed inside Dodge Correctional Institution.

"It's time for us to address COVID-19 in our state prison, we feel we can reduce the population safely and maintain community safety in a way that can help us get some social distancing," said Jerome Dillard, state director of EXPO.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FOX6 News reached out to the DOC regarding the latest report of an inmate death. The DOC provided the following statement:

"Our goal during this public health crisis remains keeping COVID-19 out of our institutions and limiting the spread of the virus at facilities with positive cases.In addition, Health Services staff at DOC institutions are diligently working to meet the medical needs for any persons in our care who contract this virus."