Third Ward Art Festival features hundreds of juried artists

Spend the Labor Day weekend at the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee!

There will be nearly 200 juried artists showing off their work in a variety of mediums, as well as an interactive kid’s art tent and face painting, good food and drinks, and live music.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sep. 1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You can find the festival on Broadway Street from St. Paul to Menomonee.

For more information, click here.

.