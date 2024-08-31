Third Ward Art Festival features hundreds of juried artists

12th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Amy Amdur joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 12th Annual Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Spend the Labor Day weekend at the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee!
There will be nearly 200 juried artists showing off their work in a variety of mediums, as well as an interactive kid’s art tent and face painting, good food and drinks, and live music.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sep. 1.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
You can find the festival on Broadway Street from St. Paul to Menomonee.
For more information, click here.
Showcasing artists' work in the Third Ward
Kenneth Kudulis from 'Along the Lines Art' in Tennessee joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about his art at the Third Ward Art Festival.
Creating dimensional artwork
Stephanie Lavender from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida traveled up to Milwaukee to take part in the Third Ward Art Festival. FOX6 WakeUp chatted with her to learn more about her work.
Art and more at the Third Ward Art Festival
Amy Amdur joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Third Ward Art Festival. There's much more than just art, including good food and music, along with family-friendly activities.
.