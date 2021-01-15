Thiensville police seek missing and endangered 66-year-old

article

The Thiensville Police Department has asked for the public's help finding Eric Ede, a missing and endangered 66-year-old.

Ede is described as 5'11" tall, 190 pounds and white with brown hair and blue eyes. He uses a walker. No photo of Ede was provided.

Ede was last seen at the Milwaukee Amtrak Station around 7:45 p.m. on Friday night, Jan. 15. Police said he has diagnosed mental health problems and needs medication. His last dose was taken in the morning, and he will need an additional dose.

Anyone with information regarding Ede's whereabouts is asked to contact the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.

