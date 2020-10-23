There's a new place in Pewaukee to grab coffee and breakfast. Christina Van Zelst spent the morning at Good Eats Cafe.

About Good Eats Cafe (website)

What is food if it can’t be fun? Being the same and doing things the same way as everyone else gets boring. We were always told to not play with our food when we were little but our chefs do exactly that every day. They have taken breakfast in a new direction – fun in an inviting atmosphere with great service and hospitality using local purveyors with the highest quality food. Looking at things from a different angle, trying new things is what we’re about. Good food, Good company, Good Eats!!