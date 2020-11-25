There’s a cheese for every occasion: Some tasty, cheesy holiday desserts

There's a cheese for every occasion -- including dessert! Debbie Crave with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tasty, cheesy holiday desserts.

Mascarpone Pumpkin Mini-Trifles

By: Roseanne Crave

Ingredients

8 oz Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics mascarpone

½ c brown sugar

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 c heavy cream

2 Tbsp plus ½ c sugar

2 c ginger cookies, crumbled (such as Biscoff or Anna’s)

1 c candied nuts, chopped

Directions

On low speed beat mascarpone and brown sugar until smooth.

Add pumpkin, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice and mix until smooth. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat heavy cream with mixer until soft peaks form.

Gradually beat in 2 Tbsp. sugar until stiff peaks form.

In medium bowl, combine cookies and chopped nuts, reserve some nuts for garnish.

Layer cookie mixture, pumpkin mixture and whipped cream in mini-trifle cups. Repeat. Garnish with chopped nuts or nut brittle.

Serves 8

Chocolate Mascarpone Pie

By: Debbie Crave

Ingredients:

Crumb crust:

1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs

3 Tbsp. sugar

¼ cup butter, melted, plus more for pan

Filling:

16 oz. Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone

6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, melted

2 Tbsp. Kahlua or Amaretto

Directions:

For the crust: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie pan. Stir the cookie crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together. Press the crumbs evenly in the pan. Bake six minutes. Set aside to cool. (Or you can purchase an oreo cookie crust.)

For the filling: In a large bowl and using a large spoon, stir the mascarpone and melted chocolate together until blended and no white streaks remain. Stir in the Kahlua or Amaretto. Immediately spread the filling in the cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate one hour. Serve with whipped cream.

Yield: Serves 8