Theodore Edgecomb trial: Closing arguments to be presented

Closing arguments will be presented in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Edgecomb, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman, a Milwaukee attorney.

Theodore Edgecomb

Edgecomb says he was run off the road by a car driven by Cleereman’s wife, as Cleereman was a passenger in the vehicle. Edgecomb says Cleereman yelled at him and used a racial slur, prompting Edgecomb to become "infuriated" and follow the Cleereman’s on his bicycle, punching Cleereman in the face.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Cleereman’s wife testified last week that her husband said no such thing, and that he told her to follow after Edgecomb – who fled on a bicycle – turning north onto the Holton Street bridge.

Edgecomb spent the majority of Tuesday on the stand. While the defense has said the shooting of Cleereman at Holton and Brady was a matter of self-defense, Edgecomb never explicitly said so during his testimony, but said multiple times the gun "just went off" contradicting his claim of self-defense. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Edgecomb pleaded guilty to bail jumping charges prior to the start of the case.

Theodore Edgecomb

Under cross-examination by the state, Edgecomb gave testimony that contradicted his version of events and multiple times refused to answer direct questions about his actions that night, despite having no such issue while under direct from this defense attorneys.

Edgecomb was arrested nearly six months after the shooting in Kentucky, admitted to giving a fake name and feigning ignorance when Milwaukee detectives traveled to question him about the shooting events in Milwaukee.

Edgecomb said he fled the state to raise money for legal representation, despite having two criminal defense attorneys in open criminal cases at the time of the shooting – at time in which he was prohibited from carrying a firearm. The firearm used in the shooting was never recovered. Edgecomb said he tossed the weapon out of a car window in between Illinois and Indiana

Edgecomb’s denial of knowledge of already having two criminal defense attorneys – and failure to appear for those open court cases – opened the door for the prosecution to discuss his open cases.

Jury instructions, including lesser included charges and self-defense, are set to be finalized Wednesday morning, with closing arguments to follow.

A total of 13 jurors remain; 11 women and two men. Ultimately 12 jurors will be selected to decide the case.

