Theodore Edgecomb sentencing hearing Friday

Theodore Edgecomb, the man convicted in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman, a Milwaukee attorney, will learn his fate Friday, April 8.

In January, a jury found Edgecomb guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. That conviction does not carry a mandatory life sentence. However, it could still put him behind bars for up to 60 years.

Theodore Edgecomb

The jury found Edgecomb not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

The shooting was not in question, but whether the jury believed Edgecomb did so in self-defense, whether it was an accident or whether it was intentional.

Edgecomb was out on bail at the time and prohibited from having a firearm. He fled the state, ditched the weapon, changed his appearance and gave a fake name when arrested in Kentucky nearly six months later.

Theodore Edgecomb, Jason Cleereman

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that at every moment prior to the shooting, it was Edgecomb who escalated the violence, first punching Cleereman in the face while Cleereman was seated in a car with his wife.

But the defense argued it was a case of self-defense.

An attorney for the Cleereman family released this statement following the verdict:

"The Cleereman Family, wife Evangeline and children Amelia and Jack, thank the jury for their service and verdict, and the police and prosecutors who worked very hard to solve this case. They continue to mourn the loss of their dear husband and father, Jason Cleereman, and ask that their privacy be respected, comforted in the knowledge that justice has been served."

Surveillance shows Theodore Edgecomb riding a bike as Jason Cleereman's vehicle approaches

Edgecomb's sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.