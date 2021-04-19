The Mequon Nature Preserve sits on 510 acres of land with 6 miles of trails that lead you through beautiful forests, wetlands, prairies, and agricultural fields. Brian is learning all about the importance of Earth Week and what the nature preserve has planned for this big week.

History of Mequon Nature Preserve (website)

With a generous grant from the Paddock Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Mr. Richard Paddock set in motion an effort that has saved almost a square mile of land in the heart of the Milwaukee metropolitan area for future generations. As Dick looked out from his Alexian Village apartment in 2000, he saw woods and fields stretching north and said with a twinkle in his eye, "It would be good to save a little land." The City of Mequon with the assistance of the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust took up his challenge. Since that time, Mequon Nature Preserve has grown to 444 acres in size and has over five miles of trails, an observation tower, and an education center. The PieperPower Education Center, located at 8200 West County Line Road, Mequon, Wisconsin, is MNP’s hub for indoor activities and community programs.

The City of Mequon leases the property for $1 a year to a non-profit, tax-exempt friends group, Mequon Nature Preserve, Inc. MNP Inc. provides hands-on science classes to thousands of Milwaukee area school children and has set out to restore the beech maple forest and wooded wetlands that existed on the property in the early 1800’s. All programs and activities are funded by charitable contributions.