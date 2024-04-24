‘The Masked Singer’: Cleocatra revealed on ‘Girls Group Night'

The race to the Golden Mask Trophy continued Wednesday night with another elimination on "The Masked Singer."

During "Girls Group Night," the panelists opened the show with a group performance of the Spice Girls anthem "Wannabe."

The contestants also rocked out to girl group classic songs like "Free Your Mind," "I’m So Excited" and "Wide Open Spaces," but ultimately, it was the final performance for Cleocatra.

The cat, dressed in an Egyptian costume, was revealed as Jenifer Lewis, the award-winning actress and singer known for starring in the hit show "Blackish."

"Cultural icon, true queen," host Nick Cannon told the audience following the reveal.

With more than 300 appearances in films and television shows, Lewis’ most recent movies include "The Wedding Ringer," "Think Like a Man" and "Baggage Claim." Her recognizable voice is also adored by Disney fans worldwide in roles such as Flo in the "Cars" franchise and as Mama Odie in "The Princess and the Frog."

"I took a long break, and when they called I said, ‘ya know, I haven’t been on stage singing for a long time,’ so I said, ‘Come on, let’s go,’ Lewis said about joining "The Masked Singer."

The 67-year-old has also performed in many Broadway shows, including "Hairspray" in the role of Motormouth Mable.

Panelist Kim Jeong was able to accurately predict that Lewis was behind the cat costume.

"I can’t believe it, even I’m shocking myself, because honestly, from music to ‘Blackish’ to everything in between, you are truly an icon," Jeong said. "You blessed our stage."

Lewis added, "It was fun, I had a blast."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

It’s "Soundtrack Of My Life Night" next week on "The Masked Singer," and it’s also another double elimination.

The Group B Finalists will open the evening with a showstopping performance of "It’s My Life" by Bon Jovi.

Throughout the episode, contestants will perform songs that hold a special place in their hearts like "One Moment In Time," "It’s Tricky," and "Carry On Wayward Son."

After two celebrities are unmasked, one contestant will move on to the quarter-finals.

Watch the new episode of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday, May 1 on FOX.

