The Hop to suspend service Monday and Tuesday for water main repair

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
The Hop

MILWAUKEE - The Hop will suspend service on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 to facilitate a Milwaukee Water Works water main repair on East St. Paul Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Milwaukee Street.

As the main excavation and repair will take place partially under Streetcar tracks and platform, the suspension in service is necessary for the safety of The Hop employees and passengers as well as the contractors and general public.

The Hop is scheduled to resume service Wednesday, April 14 at 7 a.m. East St. Paul Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Milwaukee Street will also be closed to automobile traffic on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pedestrians will still have access through this work zone on East St. Paul Avenue. Access to the businesses immediately south of East St. Paul Avenue will remain available via the driveway entrance from North Milwaukee Street.

