The Hop new M-Line schedule begins Oct. 30

article

The Hop will introduce a revised schedule beginning Monday, Oct. 30.

The new schedule maintains the system’s hours of operation but shifts resources to accommodate the increased ridership The Hop continues to experience on Saturdays.

"We are constantly examining our ridership data and exploring ways to better meet the needs of our passengers," Milwaukee Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. "We continue to see strong ridership numbers during peak hours, especially on weekends. This new schedule allows us to maintain all the service hours our riders count on, while providing more frequent service on Saturdays when the cars are busiest."

According to a news release, The Hop’s longtime service hours of 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday will not change with the new schedule.

The most notable change is the introduction of a third streetcar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, which will increase frequencies from 20 minutes to 15 minutes when weekend ridership is heaviest.

While The Hop will continue to provide service until midnight during the week, service under the new schedule will be reduced to two vehicles and 20-minute frequencies after 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday when ridership is lower.

Summary of M-Line Schedule Changes

Monday through Thursday: Frequencies reduced to 20 minutes after 8 p.m. (previously 10 p.m.)

Friday: No changes

Saturday: Frequencies increased to 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (previously 20-minute service all day on Saturday)

Sunday: No changes

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new M-Line schedule is available at here.