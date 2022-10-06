Expand / Collapse search

The DEN Emporium is full of rustic gifts, home décor

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove

Brian Kramp is with the owner of this new local business that shares her love of all things home & interiors with a little help from some friends.

The DEN Emporium is a haven full of rustic gifts and home décor with a little ‘Up North’ charm. Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove getting a look at this shop where once you step inside you’ll feel as if you walked into the woods.

Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove getting a look at this shop where once you step inside you’ll feel as if you walked into the woods.