“The Cat Daddy” Jackson Galaxy will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom in November

MILWAUKEE -- “Cat Daddy”, Jackson Galaxy, returns for an engaging conversation that every cat lover will want to be a part of. Jackson Galaxy will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on November 22nd.



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18th and noon. Each ticket includes an autographed copy of Jackson Galaxy's all new book 'Catify to Satisfy’.



A cat behaviorist by day and rock ‘n’ roller by night, Jackson Galaxy, host of Animal Planet’s My Cat From Hell, challenges the traditional cat lover persona with his tattoo clad arms and guitar case filled with cat toys. With over 15 years of experience working with animals, Jackson has dedicated his career to promoting a compassionate world for all animals and is working towards his ultimate goal of instilling a “no-kill” policy in shelters throughout the country.



In My Cat From Hell, currently in its 5th season, Jackson goes from home to home, helping individuals whose “out of control” cats are turning their lives and homes upside down. Jackson’s community can also tune in to his Youtube channel every Monday to see his new online series, Cat Mojo with Jackson Galaxy.



Jackson knew long ago that he had a deep understanding of animal behavior and a gift for enlightening people on how to identify with their pet’s actions. With his repertoire of holistic remedies and techniques like the “Cat I Love You,” Jackson can connect with even the most out of control feline and help strengthen the bond between pet and owner.



After graduating with a Master’s Degree in Theater Arts, Jackson moved to Boulder, CO to concentrate on his music career. He worked a variety of odd jobs by day to make ends meet while he pursued his true passion, writing and performing music, each night. This lifestyle led him down a self-destructive path of drugs and alcohol. Jackson, battling addiction and disillusioned with dealing with other people, applied and began working at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.



Jackson quickly became committed to his work, which was the beginning of his journey with animals. He was fascinated by the animals and studied as much as he could on cat behavior. Like the animals he encountered, he too was looking for a “forever home.” One late, stormy night in the shelter, Jackson singlehandedly calmed 45 cats, one-by-one, with a concept called “Cat I Love You,” a technique that opens a line of communication and trust between cat and human. That moment led to the realization that there was no turning back - the cats chose him.



In his first book, Cat Daddy: What the World’s Most Incorrigible Cat Taught Me About Life, Love, and Coming Clean , Jackson details this and other events from his time at the shelter and tells the story of how his work with animals, specifically a cat named Benny, helped him overcome drug addiction and personal hardships. His second book, Catification: Designing a Happy and Stylish Home for Your Cat (and You!), will publish in October 2014.



