The Black Keys to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 9

The Black Keys are coming to Milwaukee!

On Monday, April 1, The Black Keys announced their 'International Players Tour' in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out on April 5.

The 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, includes a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Head and The Heart will be joining the show as direct support.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Visit livenation and The Black Keys website for all details.