Time to put the kickstands up! This weekend is "The Big Unit's Motorcycle Poker Run" benefiting Fisher House Wisconsin. Fisher House board director, Bill Michaels. joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can win big at this weekend's event.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Fisher House will hold The Big Unit’s Motorcycle Poker Run (A motorcycle ride). It starts at 11am from Milwaukee Brewing Company. They have a raffle for people who register before Saturday, Sept. 4 – prizes include:

2 tickets to the Ryder Cup

A gift card to Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

2 tickets to a Milwaukee Admirals game

Gift Certificates to local restaurants

2 tickets to a race at Road America

Milwaukee Brewing Company tour for 2

Pre-registration closes at 11:59 p.m. TONIGHT!