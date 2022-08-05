The best, worst states in America for early education in 2022: report

Some U.S. states apparently have better education systems for young children than others.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which recently found the states with the best and worst early education systems.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on access to early childhood education , the quality of early education, resources and economic support.

WalletHub also ranked states based on specific metrics within those categories.

For example, Washington, D.C. was found to have the highest share of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K , pre-K special education and Head Start, while Nevada had the lowest share.

Three states – New Jersey, Hawaii and Oregon – plus Washington, D.C., tied for the highest total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool.

Six states – New Hampshire, Wyoming, South Dakota, Indiana, Idaho and Montana – tied for the lowest total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool, according to the report.

WalletHub also found that six states, including New York, Alaska, Oklahoma, California, Oregon and Iowa, tied for the state with the highest monthly child care co-payment fees as a percentage of family income, while Hawaii was found to have the lowest.

To see the overall list, here are the states – including Washington, D.C. – with the best and worst early education systems in 2022, according to WalletHub.

States with the best early education systems in 2022

1. Arkansas

2. Nebraska

3. Maryland

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Rhode Island

6. Alabama

7. Oregon

8. Vermont

9. West Virginia

10. New Mexico

States with the worst early education systems in 2022

42. Wyoming

43. South Dakota

44. New York

45. Idaho

46. Montana

47. New Hampshire

48. Minnesota

49. Missouri

50. North Dakota

51. Indiana

