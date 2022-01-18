Expand / Collapse search

The award-winning ice castles are back!

The Lake Geneva Ice Castles are back with breathtaking LED-lit sculptures

Brian is in Lake Geneva getting a sneak peek at the outdoor attraction made entirely from ice.

Creating happiness, laughter, and unforgettable winter memories – That’s the mission of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles. Brian is with the crew that built this year’s castle that was made from nearly 25 million pounds of ice.

Geneva National Resort & Club in once again home to the awe-inspiring, must-see winter phenomenon

Brian is in Lake Geneva with some other ways to enjoy the beauty of the ice castles.