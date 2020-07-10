'That's an intentional act:' Apparent noose found in family's backyard; MPD investigating





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident in which what appears to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in a family's backyard on Friday, July 10.





Neighborhood near 39th and Custer





The family -- who asked not to be identified -- said they are new to the neighborhood on Milwaukee's north side. In just three weeks, they felt like they fit right in. But this week, someone pulled the welcome mat out from under their feet. On Wednesday morning, they said, one of their vehicles was broken into -- unsettling, but nothing compared to what they found Friday.



"The block that we live on is extremely diverse," one family member said. "I have no, no reason why anyone would do this."



Police said they were made aware of the situation around 9:25 a.m. on Friday at a residence near 39th and Custer. The family shared a photo of what appears to be a noose. They and neighbors are demanding answers.









"Tying a noose on a tree, that's an intentional act," said one family member. "That means that someone intends to harm this family."



The family has since gotten an outpouring of support from the community, giving some comfort. But, the family says, they want justice.



"You don't deserve to be amongst the free in my opinion," one family member said. "Because you are doing this to our family, the next family you might murder."





No arrests have been made.



Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7242 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.