Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. They will open on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Nov. 25.

No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Nov. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (Nov. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (Nov. 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Open Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center has reopened to walk-in customer visits. The office will be closed for the holiday Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 and will not be taking phone calls.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online at milwaukee.gov/water . For automated account information, please call 414-286-2830.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov.27 and 28, DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation.

