Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Drop-off centers will be open on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop-off center winter hours begin Sunday, Nov. 27.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Nov. 24.

No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Nov. 24 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

No overnight parking enforcement on Thursday night into Friday morning (Nov. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (Nov. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow lots will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24.

Tow lots will be open Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.