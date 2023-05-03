More arrests have been made following the capture of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors in Texas, San Jacinto County authorities confirm.

Shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa, 38, was captured in Cut and Shoot, a city in Montgomery County, on Tuesday evening following a four-day manhunt.

San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney Todd Dillon confirmed that Oropesa's wife, 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, was also taken into custody in Montgomery County. Jail records show she is facing a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

According to Dillon, Nava was detained at the scene where Oropesa was found. Dillon says Nava is believed to have been providing Oropesa with food and clothes and arranged transport to the house where he was later taken into custody.

The district attorney says another man, believed to be a friend or acquaintance of Oropesa, was booked into the San Jacinto County Jail Tuesday night on a possession of marijuana charge. Dillon says the investigation indicates that the man helped Oropesa flee the neighborhood where the shooting took place, and he expects more charges to be filed.

Oropesa is being held in the San Jacinto County Jail on a $7.5 million bond for one count of first-degree felony murder, Dillon says. The district attorney says the charge could be upgraded pending further investigation, and it is likely more charges will be filed.

San Jacinto County authorities say Oropesa was drunk Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard near Cleveland, Texas, because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors were found shot to death "execution style."

A multi-agency search was launched, his picture was plastered on banners and digital billboards, and a reward was offered for information leading to his capture. Moments before Oropesa's capture was reported, the U.S. Marshals announced it would be adding $20,000 to the reward, totaling $100,000.

FBI ASAC Jimmy Paul said a tip was received on the FBI Tipline around 5:15 p.m., and he was arrested by 6:30 p.m.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Tim Kean said Oropesa is not believed to have been hiding out at the home where he was found the entire time since the shooting.

He says a reported sighting on Monday in Montgomery County that prompted authorities to secure campuses at nearby schools was not a false alarm.

"We did confirm that was him on foot running. But we lost track of him," Chief Deputy Kean says.

Authorities would not confirm what connection Oropesa had to the home where he was found.