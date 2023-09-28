22 butchers competed for a chance at winning $25,000 in Kenosha, in what some would call a cutting-edge challenge.

"To see them out here on the ice, with all the different competitors here– start to get a little nervous," said Wyatt Patterson, the service manager of Texas Roadhouse.

This challenge at the Kenosha Ice Arena isn't your typical competition on the ice.

"22 of our meat cutters from our market of 13 stores here, that span 3 states," said Amanda Rehrauer, the regional marketing director of Texas Roadhouse.

These butchers from Texas Roadhouse are on the clock competing side-by-side to see who can yield the most steaks with the best quality cuts in the span of an hour.

"They all competed today for a chance to advance to the regional," said Rehrauer. "The next step in January, for their chance to win $25,000 dollars."

Texas Roadhouse butchers showcase skills in Kenosha

Elias Guiterrez is just one Butcher hoping to make it to the next round

"Nervous, knowing that the rest of the guys have been training as well," said Gutierrez. "They are very good cutters, so maintaining the nerves is key."

Guiterrez said that takes a lot of practice.

"Routine, routine, routine, coming in and doing things the same way every day," Gutierrez said.

No matter who takes home the title of Texas Roadhouse's "Meat Cutter of the Year," he's thankful for the opportunity.

"At the end of the day, you know they all train hard and just want to make sure the best competitor comes out of it," said Gutierrez.

The final competition is held in Texas this March.