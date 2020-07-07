Tennessee church donates $1,000 to each member of local police department in wake of defund movement

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. -- Hundreds attended an Independence Day ceremony hosted by a church in Jonesborough, Tenn., honoring the local police department in the wake of protests to defund, and in some cases, abolish law enforcement altogether.



Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church made a "bold statement of support" by giving $1,000 to every member of the town's police department, totaling $23,000, The Christian Post reports.