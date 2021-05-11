Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, May 10 near 46th and Hampton. It happened around 9 p.m.  

 Police say the 15-year-old victim from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police do not have anyone in custody for this incident and continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

