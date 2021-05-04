Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee, circumstances under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 4 near 60th and Custer. It happened around 3:30 a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old girl, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

