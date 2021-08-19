Teen admits downloading child porn: Racine County officials

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced multiple charges of possession of child pornography are being recommended against a Town of Burlington teen following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Officials say members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant on Thursday for the possession of child pornography. A teenager was detained and admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography with others, officials said.

A news release says a forensic examination of numerous electronic devices discovered during the search warrant produced thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Racine County Human Services was contacted, and the teenager was subsequently released to the teen's family.

Officials remind parents and caretakers to set standards regarding internet activity – by teaching and speaking to children about internet safety. For additional information, tips, and resources, you are encouraged to visit NetSmartz at missingkids.org/netsmartz/home.

