Teachers union calls for meeting with MPS

The MPS re-opening plan continuing to receive backlash from the teachers union.

Union leaders are calling for a special board meeting with district leaders this week as some students are set to return in two days.

The union focusing in their concerns on a COVID variant and classroom sizes.

The district said getting answers is a matter of great concern.

"Everyone showed up today. Everyone is excited and ready to work,"

These images – provided by Milwaukee Public Schools – show teachers inside Longfellow School back in the classroom, preparing for students to return to in-person learning this week.

"We’re as prepared as we can be. I think we’ve been communicating with our students, with our families," Rosa said.

Advertisement

The return comes as the teachers’ union continues to call for a special board meeting this week in its ongoing fight for what it calls a clear and concrete reopening plan.

"This is not a small matter. This is a matter of great concern," Amy Mixialko

MTEA President Amy Mizialko pointing to COVID-19 variants as a concern:

"The B117 Variant changes everything and again is now the most prevelant plan. We continue to demand a clear plan that answers the multitude of unanswered questions," she said.

MPS has said it is ready for safe in-person learning with students and staff.

The district says it has worked around the clock to prepare classrooms to be safe for students and staff.

Mizalko says she’s heard numerous health and safety concerns from educators in schools Monday.

"The MTEA is prepared to be the watchdog, in this case, to make sure preparations and mitigation are in place to make sure students and staff are safe," she said.

The union would not get into the type of response or actions if they do not get the special meeting.