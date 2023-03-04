Taylor Schabusiness case; judge will not recuse himself

The Brown County judge overseeing the Taylor Schabusiness case will not recuse himself after witnessing her attack her former attorney in court on Feb. 14.

Schabusiness' new attorney said Judge Thomas Walsh should recuse himself because, as a result of witnessing the attack, he could no longer be impartial while deciding whether the 25-year-old is competent to stand trial.

Schabusiness is accused in the grisly 2022 killing and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A criminal complaint stated Schabusiness strangled Thyrion at a Green Bay home, sexually abused him and dismembered his body – parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

Brown County sheriff's officials said Schabusiness removed an electronic monitoring device she wore for an earlier crime just hours before Thyrion was killed.