NYC taxi crashes into people on Manhattan sidewalk

Several people were hurt when a taxi crashed onto a sidewalk in an area of Midtown Manhattan generally busy with workers and tourists on Monday afternoon.

A yellow taxi making a left-hand turn from West 29th Street onto Broadway collided with a bicyclist at about 1 p.m., NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said. The cab then slowed down, veered left, and jumped the curb.

"The cab seems to speed up, it strikes two female victims, and presses them against the wall," Chell said. "As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place — about 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women."

FDNY emergency personnel responded.

"They were on scene quickly and rendered aid, did everything they could," Chell said. "In total, we have six victims at the hospital, including the cab driver. We have three critical, three non-critical."

He said that initial evidence points to an accident but NYPD crash investigators are working the case by processing the scene, obtaining video evidence, taking witness statements, and more.

Video distributed by the Citizen App showed the taxi on the sidewalk with emergency personnel in the street. A large crowd was also gathered.

Video from FOX 5's SkyFox showed blood all over the sidewalk in the area.