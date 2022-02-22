Taxi driver robbed in Sheboygan, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested Monday night, Feb. 21 in connection with the armed robbery of a taxi driver in Sheboygan. It happened around 8:50 p.m. near Eisner Avenue and Mac Arthur Avenue.

A taxi driver reported that upon completing service and dropping off man and a woman, the male passenger displayed a handgun and demanded money. The taxi driver turned over money and both passengers then fled the scene.

Responding Officers set up a perimeter and through investigation were able to develop a location of the suspects.

After receiving no answer at the residence, a search warrant was obtained and served at the residence. Both suspects, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 21-year-old woman from Sheboygan were located in the residence.

The Sheboygan Police Department is referring charges to the District Attorney's Office for the male suspect of Armed Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. They are referring a charge of Armed Robbery Party to a Crime for the female.

The firearm and other evidence were also located in the residence.