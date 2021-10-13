Taste of TNF recipe: Cheesesteak empanadas with black pepper mayo

What do you get when you take Philly's most famous sandwich and give it a little Florida Spanish flair? Dr. BBQ says the answer is hot, crispy, and delicious – and it's the featured item on our Taste of TNF menu.

Dr. BBQ says you can also use marinara for the sauce, or if you want to go full Philly, break out some Cheese Whiz and use that for dipping.

Makes 10 empanadas

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion

1 pound shaved New York strip steak

6 slices provolone cheese torn into strips

10 5-inch discs empanada dough

Oil for deep frying

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

