Target opening store in Glendale; grand opening Oct. 24

Target is opening its first store in the Glendale area – bringing an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to the local community – with an official grand opening on Sunday, October 24.

The store is located on Lydell Avenue near Fountainview Drive. This location will be Target's first store in Glendale and the 14th store in the greater Milwaukee area.

Target is on track to open more than 30 new stores this year nationwide.