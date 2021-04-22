Tammi Mac, Fox Soul host, breaks down Chauvin trial, conviction

From pain to justice, the trial and conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin are bringing out a lot of emotions. FOX SOUL, a live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer, has been reacting to the trial all week. Three-time NAACP winner and host, Tammi Mac, joins FOX6 WakeUp to break down the Chauvin trial and conviction, the immediate feeling following the verdict, and what comes next in changing police policies.