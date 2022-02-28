Talking to kids about Ukraine
Jessica Lahner, Director of Behavioral Health Psychology at Carroll University, shares advice for getting the conversation started.
MILWAUKEE - As the war in Ukraine continues, mental health experts say doing check-ins with your kids is important. Jessica Lahner, Director of Behavioral Health Psychology at Carroll University, shares advice for getting the conversation started.
Gino talks with the cast of one of Netflix's newest series, 'Vikings: Valhalla.'
Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner of the local staple that’s producing thousands of Paczki today.