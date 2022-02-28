Expand / Collapse search

Talking to kids about Ukraine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Jessica Lahner, Director of Behavioral Health Psychology at Carroll University, shares advice for getting the conversation started.

MILWAUKEE - As the war in Ukraine continues, mental health experts say doing check-ins with your kids is important. Jessica Lahner, Director of Behavioral Health Psychology at Carroll University, shares advice for getting the conversation started.

