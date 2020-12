Join Habitat for Humanity's "smallest, and most unique build of the year."

You're invited to decorate a Gingerbread House (or bake your own from scratch) for display at The Corners of Brookfield.

A grand prize worth $250 from The Corners will be awarded for the Fan Favorite house, and a limited number of premade, undecorated houses will be available for purchase.

CLICK HERE to learn more.